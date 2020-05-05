I am proud of our Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and the steps he has taken to reopen Oklahoma for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He could have “led” as some governors have in needlessly extending the stay-at-home directives as the governors in California, Illinois, Michigan and Maine have done, to name a few.

Those governors seem to believe they are nannies of their state, instead of leaders.

True leaders allow people to grow, to flourish, provide information and make decisions with the information given to them, in other words they have trust.

For instance, take Governor Gavin Newsome of California, who closed down beaches in Orange County…not the rest of the state, just Orange County.

He said people weren’t following social distancing guidelines, but all the pictures and videos I’ve seen show people spaced more than far enough apart.

In fact, law enforcement personnel said they didn’t have any issues and people were keeping correct distances.

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced last week that she was extending stay-at-home through the end of May and then would make a decision on whether to extend it further, even with very few COVID cases in the state.

It is no wonder those states have seen multiple protests.

People want to get back to work, they want to reopen their businesses, want to go to church and to get control of their lives back.

The pressure is rising.

Many of those governors say “we’re following the science” to keep the residents safe.

Why do they seem to disregard the science that shows keeping people home and away from their jobs, causing major financial stress, familial stress and even bankruptcies lead to depression, self-medication and suicide.

Americans understand and are willing to sacrifice and make do as needed, but Americans are intelligent enough to know there are risks in everything we do and they should be able to decide how much risk they can tolerate.

I appreciate that Governor Stitt understands that point and trusts Oklahomans to be able to make good decisions, to know that Oklahoma cannot continue to be shut down and keep businesses viable.

May 1, 2020 began Phase 1 of reopening Oklahoma and it was refreshing to see people boating, camping, cruising the highways, eating in restaurants and even going to church in Delaware County.

Some even began this week with a sunburn and a smile…no complaints from them, just enjoyment from soaking up some sun and fresh air.

So many had a smile on their face, business owners began to see a light at the end of the tunnel, that maybe they will survive to see another year.

One restaurant owner, Dennis Duvall of J-Way Café in Jay, commented on the robust turnout of customers on Friday (1st day of Phase 1) and again on Saturday and he appreciated the support.

Not all the restaurants opened on May 1 in Oklahoma or in Delaware County, but that is the point; the owners were given a choice and the guidelines they needed to follow if they opened.

Even the customers didn’t complain about having to social-distance as they ate, though other customers chose to continue to populate the drive up lanes…again, everyone had a choice in choosing level of risk.

All have Oklahoma was given a choice because of leadership from the Governor’s office.

I am confident that Governor Stitt made the right call for Oklahoma and I have no doubt that Oklahomans will see Phase 2 take effect on May 15 and the State return to normal in Phase 3, on June 1.

Go Oklahoma, go Delaware County, let’s have a great summer season.

Rick G. Thielen lives in Grove, Oklahoma and enjoys sharing observations and ruminations on life around him.