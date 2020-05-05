MIAMI — There has been one additional death reported in Delaware County according to Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The death was a female in the 65 and older age group.

There now have been 247 total deaths in Oklahoma.

This was among nine additional deaths, two of them occurring in the past 24 hours and others between April 23 and May 3.

o Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group.

o Two in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

Delaware County has had 92 cases and 14 deaths and there have been 34 cases and one death in Ottawa County. The report shows 12 cases in Craig County.

The OSDH reported Tuesday that there have been 4,127 confirmed positive cases in the state.

There have been 75,290 total confirmed negative specimens to date with 79,692 total cumulative specimens.

That total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

There currently are 236 who are currently hospitalized with a total of 773 total cumulative hospitalizations.

The number of current hospitalizations is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report.

The OSDH says the data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

There have been 2,830 who have recovered, an increase of 148 from the last report.

Integris Health reports that it currently has 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients throughout its statewide system.

It has had 36 patients die from the illness.

According to Johns Hopkins, the United States has had 1,180,375 cases with 68.922 deaths and 187,018 recoveries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that individuals use cloth face coverings in public situations where social distancing might be difficult to maintain.

If you are unable to contact your medical provider or local health department, call 2-1-1 to reach the 24/7 COVID-19 call center.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/