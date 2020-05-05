Gertrude P. (Phillips) Ervin, 84, lifelong resident of Brooksville, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.

Gertrude P. (Phillips) Ervin, 84, lifelong resident of Brooksville, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 24, 1935, to Aaron Clarence and Lovie Louise (Thompson) Phillips in Brooksville, Oklahoma.

Gertrude attended Dunbar High School in Shawnee and graduated with the class of 1953.

She married Richard H. Ervin Sr. on June 7, 1953, and together they raised six children. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage before his passing on Sept. 30, 2014.

Gertrude was a devoted wife and mother taking care of her home and family. After her children were raised she worked outside the home as a housekeeper.

She was a member of St. John Baptist Church in Brooksville and Fresh Fire Outreach Center in Shawnee. Gertrude was an excellent cook and loved cooking for family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, reading and watching westerns.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Ervin Sr.; three sons, Eric, Richard “Sonny” and Robert Ervin; her parents, Aaron and Lovie Phillips; sister, Louise Cooks; and brother, Clarence Phillips.

Those left to cherish her memories are one son, and one daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Joann; two daughters and one son-in-law, Diannia, Denise and Todd; six grandchildren, Robert and Rachelle, Kendra, LaTasha and Luke, Erica, Todd Jr. and Mindy and Troy Wilson Jr. “T.J.”; six great-grandchildren, Sahmyra, Aniya, Avah, Isaac, Tyson and MaKayla; three sisters, Ernie, Elsie and Margie; two brothers, Leonard and Frank; many nieces, nephews; special friends, Wynona Bean, Donna Adcock, Melva Cooks and Minnie Hinex; and a host of loving relative and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 7, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, May 8, at Brooksville Cemetery with Pastor Joseph Wilkes, Fresh Fire Outreach Center in Shawnee, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, all attendees are to remain in their vehicles.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.