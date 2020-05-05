As of this advisory, there are 4,127 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are nine additional deaths; two of them occurred since May 4 and the others died between April 26 and May 3:

– three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group;

– two in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 50-64 age group;

– one in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group;

– one in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group;

– one in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group;

– one in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

There are 247 total deaths in the state..

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals use cloth face coverings in public situations where social distancing might be difficult to maintain. Please follow this guide on how use, make and wear cloth face coverings.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state and more information can be found online at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Oklahoma State Department of Health