BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Grand Savings Bank announces the promotion of John Williams to Chief Lending Officer. Williams, who will continue to serve as acting Chief Credit Officer, has 15 years of banking experience and has been with Grand Savings Bank for seven years.

Williams, who resides in Jay, Okla., is highly involved in his community, holding leadership positions on the Jay Economic Development Committee and Jay Retail Development Committee. He was elected to the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program in 2018, where he addressed issues in his community such as economic development and quality of life. He also volunteers with multiple youth development organizations, including the Grand Lake Family YMCA and his local Boys and Girls Club.

“Throughout John's tenure with GSB, he has exhibited consistent leadership as a committed team member and has taken ownership of the credit culture of the Bank. We have no doubt that John will take our lending team to the next level through additional officer training, communication, and development,” said Tyler Steele, Vice Chairman.

About Grand Savings Bank

Grand Savings Bank is a full-service community bank providing a diverse line of financial products and services to individuals and business customers. We offer 12 locations and 11 ATMs in Northwest Arkansas, Northeast Oklahoma and the River Valley. Our mission: We are a community bank where life is GRAND and our team is empowered to deliver the best financial experience to our customers. For more information, visit grandsavingsbank.com.