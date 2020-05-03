As the new fiscal year approaches and the annual budget must be determined, several renewal agreements with various entities are being brought up for review Monday. Among them are South Central Industries, the Shawnee Housing Authority, the public library, the Youth and Family Resource Center and the YMCA.

Still honoring shelter-at-home guidelines, Monday's meeting of the Shawnee City Commissioners is being done virtually, as it has been for the past month; the board is slated to meet via video conference, as will residents who wish to participate verbally — through Zoom. Viewers can watch the meeting on Vyve Channel 3 or through the city website, at shawneeok.org, as usual, but participants must register with the City Clerk's office.

As the new fiscal year approaches and the annual budget must be determined, several renewal agreements with various entities are being brought up for review Monday. Among them are South Central Industries, the Shawnee Housing Authority, the public library, the Youth and Family Resource Center and the YMCA.

The only other piece of business is acknowledging and ratifying Mayor Richard Finley's third amended proclamation to declare an emergency, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, on the Municipal Authority Agenda, commissioners may approve an amendment to its agreement for engineering services from Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc., for water treatment plant improvements.

The amendment reads, “The Engineer is authorized to proceed with the preliminary and final design services listed ... as outlined in the agreement, and the owner agrees to pay the engineer a total lump sum fee of $820,000 for these services.”

The final design (plans and specifications) shall be completed and submitted to the ODEQ within 11 months of the date of the amendment, it states.

Other than approving the consent agenda, there is no business slated for the Airport Authority.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday.

How to connect, participate

To watch the meeting, it will be broadcasted live on Vyve Channel 3 or via the City of Shawnee’s website at http://www.shawneeok.org/services/video_multimedia/city_connect_live.php.

To participate in the meeting, residents will need access to Zoom, at zoom.us.

Those who wish to participate must register with the City Clerk’s office at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting by calling (405) 878-1604 or sending an email to CityClerk@shawneeok.org with their name, address and telephone number — and indicate the topic or agenda item upon which they wish to speak.

A link to the meeting will be provided via email to the participant prior to the meeting and the person must be signed into the meeting at the time of citizens' participation or when the public hearing item they wish to speak on is called by Mayor Richard Finley.