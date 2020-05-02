MIAMI — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there have been 3,851 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report on Saturday, May 2.

Of that total, there have been 91 total cases in Delaware County, 34 in Ottawa County with one death and 11 in Craig County with no deaths.

The Saturday report showed that there had been 66,084 total negative specimens to date among 70,368 total specimens.

There are 236 current hospitalizations with a total of 743 cumulative hospitalizations and 2,554 recoveries.

Of those, 71 have been in Delaware County, 25 in Ottawa County and seven in Craig County.

There are eight additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 29-April 30.

o One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Texas County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Seminole County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Cleveland County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 238 total deaths in Oklahoma.

OSDH released the Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report Friday for the week of April 23 to 29.

Links for that as well as a list of COVID-19 testing sites around the state can be found at www.health.ok.gov .

Local sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/