Shawnee Public Schools is hosting several immunization clinics in May.

According to La Rita Haffey, SPS district health nurse coordinator, it is important during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep up to date with required immunizations.

"We want to make sure that children have their necessary vaccinations," Haffey said. "Any disruption of immunizations could lead to outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases, such as measles. Our health care system depends on all of us taking necessary steps to stay healthy."

The schedule of immunization clinics are as follows:

• Passport Health will be at Shawnee Middle School in the front parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 11 and 12.

For more information, contact Haffey at larhaffey@shawnee.k12.ok.us.

Note: This story has been updated to reflect that, due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, Caring Van OKC will not be at the Shawnee Early Childhood Center on May 7 and 15.