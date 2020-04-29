By Christy Summers

Wednesday

Apr 29, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Frances Tarter


Frances Mae Tarter, 80, of Bartlesville, died Saturday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service.


Earl Thompson


Earl B. Thompson, 89, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service.


Dr. Thomas Powers


Dr. Thomas E. Powers, 81, of Pawhuska, died April 7th.


Services are pending with Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.


Rodney McDonald


Rodney McDonald, 77, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.