Prague High School senior Jaycee Johnson, of Paden, recently received the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges President’s Scholarship to attend Seminole State College.

Each year Presidents of Oklahoma Community Colleges select deserving students from across the State of Oklahoma to receive a $1,000 scholarship, which may be applied to tuition for the upcoming academic school year at $500 per semester. The President’s nominees are selected for their outstanding academic achievement, their record in the classroom and their leadership ability. Nominees must be a graduating high school senior or attend a community college and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5.

Johnson is active in several sports and school organizations at Prague, including basketball, softball, cheer, track, cross country, student council, Business Professionals of America and Youth for Christ.

She was also inducted into the National Honor Society and served on both BancFirst’s Student Board and Vision Bank’s Leadership Board.

Johnson has also received the President’s Leadership Class scholarship at SSC.

“She has shown the ability to lead her teammates and peers with a caring demeanor, yet she has a tone of expectation that causes them to work harder,” Prague High School Principal Jennifer Smith said in a letter of recommendation for the scholarship.

Johnson will be inducted into the PLC’s 14th class in the fall of 2020.