James Benjamin Sloan, 89, of Norman, passed from this life Monday, April 27, 2020, in Meeker.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Private family graveside services will be held with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

