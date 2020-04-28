Janice Toal

Janice Elaine Toal, 68, died April 23. Private family services will be at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Jimmy Coker

Jimmy Coker, 80, died April 22. Private family services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gertraud Henshall

Gertraud “Gerti” Henshall, 78, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. Wednesday. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Rose French

Rose Ann French, 77, of Ochelata, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.