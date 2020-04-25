MIAMI — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a 10th death in Delaware County, the result of COVID-19.

It was a female in the 65 and older age group and was one of six additional deaths reported by the OSDH in its Saturday report.

One occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died April 18-23.

The other deaths include

o Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group and male in the 50-64 age group.

o Two in Washington County, both females in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Payne County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 194 total deaths in the state.

The OSDH reports there are 3,193 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of the report, which was released at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25.

There have been 90 confirmed cases in Delaware County, 29 in Ottawa County — with one death — and nine in Craig County.

There have been 22 recoveries in Ottawa County, 67 in Delaware County and six in Craig County.

There were 649 cumulative hospitalizations as of Saturday.

The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey is open until May 1 and can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID-19-Disability.

There are testing sites at the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/