OKLAHOMA CITY - The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health have been released.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits as of Saturday, April 25. The state has 72 new cases for a total of 3,193 confirmed cases, no new hospitalizations for a total of 306 current hospitalizations, six additional deaths, two in Oklahoma County, two in Washington County, one in Delaware County and one in Payne County, for a total of 194 deaths and 119 additional recoveries for a total of 2,080 recoveries.

• Delaware County has one new case for a total of 90 cases, with 28 new recoveries for a total of 67 recoveries and one new death for a total of ten deaths: a female in the 50-64 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four males and four females all in the 65+ age group.

- Grove has had 71 cases. 52 have recovered and ten have died.

- Jay has had eight cases. Seven have recovered.

- Colcord has had one case. One has recovered.

- Oaks has one case.

• Adair County has one new case for a total of 54 cases, with one new recovery for a total of 33 recoveries and no new deaths for a total of three deaths: one female in the 50-64 age group and two females in the 65+ age group.

• Cherokee County has one new cases for a total of 26 cases, with one new recovery for a total of 20 recoveries and no new deaths for a total of one death: a female in the 65+ age group.

• Craig County has no new cases for a total of nine cases, with one new recovery for a total of six recoveries and no new deaths for a total of zero deaths.

• Mayes County has two new cases for a total of 21 cases, with no new recoveries for a total of 13 recoveries and no new deaths for a total of three deaths: a male in the 50-64 age group and two males in the 65+ age group.

• Ottawa County has no new cases for a total of 29 cases, with five new recoveries for a total of 22 recoveries and no new deaths for a total of one death: a male in the 65+ age group.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.