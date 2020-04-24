Updates with Ottawa County Health Department confirmation

MIAMI — The Ottawa County Health Department and Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Ottawa County on Friday, April 24.

The patient was a male in the 65+ age group.

“This is a sad day in our community,” said Regional Director Maria Alexander. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family during this difficult time.”

Public health officials continue to work in the county and across the state by conducting investigations and reminding the public about the risks to older adults and those who have compromised immune systems.

In accordance with Governor Stitt’s Executive Order, all Oklahomans who are 65 years of age or older, or children and adults with weakened immune systems, are instructed to shelter at home.

As the state begins the process of re-opening it is important to remain focused on social distancing guidelines, proper sanitation of frequently touched objects and surfaces, and the importance of washing their hands with soap and water.

Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible. Common symptoms include a fever and cough. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival.

There are testing sites at the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/