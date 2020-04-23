The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa County is now 29 with no deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health report issued Thursday, April 23.

That is an additional two since the Wednesday report.

Delaware County had an additional two positives and now stands at 89 with nine deaths.

Craig County now has nine positives with no deaths.

The OSDH reports there have been 13 recoveries in Miami, 12 in Afton, three each in North Miami and Commerce and two in Fairland.

Sixth-nine of Oklahoma’s 77 counties report at least one positive case.

Oklahoma County has 634 cases with 25 deaths and Tulsa County reports 454 cases with 26 deaths.

Of the Oklahoma total, there have been 1,884 recoveries

There have been 841,087 positive cases in the United States with 46,689 deaths.

Worldwide, the numbers are 2,659,557 with 185,494 deaths and 723,377 recoveries.

There are nine additional deaths; six occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 18-April 21.

o Two in Cleveland County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.

o Two in Washington County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Tulsa County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Creek County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Caddo County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Muskogee County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 179 total deaths in the state.

The OSDH reports there have been 44,761 total cumulative negative specimens out of a cumulative total of 47,984 total specimens as of Thursday.

There have been 622 hospitalizations.

The OSDH implemented a COVID-19 data dashboard to display statistics, including sortable data by county and zip code.

In an effort to help the public make best use of the dashboard, a tutorial video created by OSDH Director of Public Policy and Health Promotion Buffy Heater, can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfFSIvijjHU&feature=youtu.be

There are testing sites at the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/