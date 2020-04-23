GROVE - The Playmakers has announced general auditions digitally for area residents due to the pandemic.

“Even though a production schedule is indefinite,” said Suzanne Boles, artistic executive of The Playmakers. "General auditions will give us a better idea of those who are interested in taking on roles when rehearsals and plays can begin again.”

Adults from 18 years of age and older are invited to audition. If a participant is interested in musicals, a song and dance should be prepared for a phone video. The Playmakers will provide a monologue for all auditions, comedy, drama or musicals.

No commitment is necessary at this general audition.

To audition, please leave a clear message on the theatre phone, 918-786-8950 with your name and phone number and that you’d like to audition, or just find out more information about The Playmakers. A retuned call will be made to discuss the audition process, and answer questions you may have. Interested parties may send a post or a private message to The Playmakers’ Facebook page.