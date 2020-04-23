If you have a meeting or event that has been cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, email dgraham@examiner-enterprise.com or call 918-335-8246.

• The Bartlesville Community Foundation’s Legacy Hall of Fame event, originally scheduled for May 16, has been rescheduled for May 15, 2021.

• The City Board of Adjustment regular meeting previously scheduled and posted for April 23, has been cancelled.

• The City Planning commission regular meeting previously scheduled and posted for Tuesday, April 28 has been cancelled.

• The Washington County Retired Educators Association meeting for May 8 has been cancelled.

• The 38th Annual Sunfest scheduled for May 29, 30 and 31 has been cancelled. Depending on how the restrictions from the COVID-19 crisis pan out, the Sunfest Board is prepared to put on special events throughout the summer if it is able.

• “The Everly Set”, a tribute to the Everly Brothers sponsored by the Bartlesville Community Concert Association, which was scheduled for Monday, April 27, at the Bartlesville Community Center, has been postponed until Summer 2020.

• The Ochelata citywide garage sale has been postponed until further notice.

• The NAMI Washington County support group for family members who are caring for a loved one with a mental illness has cancelled its April meeting.

• City of Bartlesville-issued coupons for the Osage Landfill, which are given to residents as part of the city’s annual Clean-up Program, are not being accepted at the request of the landfill. The program has been suspended but will be reinstated after restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

• “Bandstand,” presented by Broadway in Bartlesville, which was scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, at the Bartlesville Community Center, has been postponed until Summer 2020.

• Weight Watchers meetings held on Thursdays at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center will be closed until Thursday, May 7.

• OKM Music has postponed its “Festival Prelude: Beethoven and the Future of Music” to Sunday, Oct. 4. The performance featuring the University of Oklahoma Symphony had been scheduled for Thursday, April 23. All ticket-related questions can be directed to the OKM Music Box Office, 918-336-9900 or the Bartlesville Community Center at 918-337-2787. Currently, the 36th Annual OKM Music Festival, is still planned to take place June 12 through 18. For more information on the 2020 OKM Music Festival, visit www.okmmusic.org.

• “Celebrate! 100 Years of Woman Suffrage” has been postponed until Saturday, Aug. 29.