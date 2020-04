Betty Jean Smothers, of Meeker, passed away on April 22, 2020, in Meeker at the age of 77 years.

No services are scheduled.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.ParksBrothers.Net.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Chandler.