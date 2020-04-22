A Wilson man is facing felony charges after allegedly starting multiple fires in a local resident’s yard and allegedly threatening to kill the victim on multiple occasions.

According to Carter County court documents, 42-year-old Jetty Wayne Barnes was apprehended over the weekend for third degree arson and threatening to perform an act of violence. Felony charges for both alleged crimes were filed on Monday, April 20.

Court records state that Barnes allegedly set fire to patio furniture owned by the victim and located at the victim’s residence in Wilson on April 18. Barnes had also allegedly set several more fires in close proximity to the victim’s house sometime around that day.

Court records further state that Barnes had threatened to kill the victim and was trespassing on the victim’s property, “all in circumstances that were credibly understood by the victim to be a threat.”

Only 10 days earlier, on April 8, Barnes was apprehended for trespassing on the same property in Wilson after being forbidden and for threatening to perform an act of violence by allegedly stating that he was going to kill the victim.

At the time, two misdemeanor charges were filed against Barnes. According to Oklahoma state statute, a threat to kill or harm someone is charged as a misdemeanor and an attempt of that nature is considered a felony.

Barnes is currently being held at the Carter County jail with a bond of $100,000. A preliminary conference is scheduled for June 4 and a no contact order has been filed by the victim.

If found guilty of both felony charges, Barnes could face up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 or both.