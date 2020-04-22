OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has revealed his plan to reopen the state following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Stitt’s plan has three phases:

Phase One

• Safer-at-home guidelines for all Oklahomans, social distancing and avoid social gatherings in groups or facilities.

• Minimize nonessential travel.

• Employers are to create plans that allow employees to return to work in phases, breakrooms should remain closed.

• The vulnerable and immunocompromised should be shown special accommodations by employers.

Personal care businesses, including hair salons, barber shops, spas and nail salons, are allowed to reopen Friday, April 24 if the businesses adhere to strict sanitation and social distancing protocols.

Customers must social distance and businesses are encouraged to let customers wait in their personal vehicles until their appointments and to take temperatures.

Then on Friday, May 1, the following businesses may open if they adhere to strict sanitation and social distancing protocols:

- Restaurant Dining Rooms

- Movie Theaters

- Sporting Venues

- Gyms

- Places of worship, staff and volunteers must wear a mask, no food or coffee may be served and nurseries are closed.

Bars are to remain closed.

Should the hospital rates remain ‘manageable’ for a period of 14 days, the state will move to Phase Two.

Phase Two

• Elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans will follow the Safer-at-Home guidelines.

• Resume nonessential travel.

• Employers are encouraged to keep common areas and gathering places closed.

• Organized sports may reopen under strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.

• Bars will be allowed to reopen with restrictions on standing room occupancy, social distancing and sanitation.

• Funerals and weddings may resume with no more than 10 people.

• Children’s areas and place of worship may reopen.

Should the hospital rates remain “manageable,” the state will move on to Phase Three, which has not been released as of yet.

Should the hospital rates increase, the state will revert.

“We need to continue practice social distancing,” Stitt said. “Do our part. Wear a mask if you’re in public. We will pull back if there is an increase in hospitalizations.”