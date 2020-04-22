There now are 2,894 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department’s daily report for Wednesday, April 22.

Delaware County has had 87 positive cases, no changes since Tuesday’s report — sixth most in Oklahoma —with nine deaths.

Ottawa County still has had 27 positives with no deaths and there have been eight positives with no deaths in Craig County.

Nationally, there have been 823,441 positive cases with 44,989 deaths while worldwide there have been 2,594,724 positives, 698,066 recoveries and 179,778 deaths.

There have been six additional deaths; two occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 5-April 20.

o One in Caddo County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.

o One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Cotton County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.

o One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Pittsburg County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 170 total deaths in the state.

There have been 26 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Integris Health system statewide, which includes Miami.

There have been 18 deaths.

The number of total cumulative negative specimens to date in Oklahoma is 43,019 and the total cumulative number of specimens is 46,122.

There are currently 298 hospitalizations and the state total has been 608.

Effective Friday, April 24, Integris Health will begin universal COVID screening for all inpatients. This means any hospital patient seeking treatment at an Integris facility will be screened for COVID-19.

Emergency room patients are screened before they can be admitted to the hospital and patients scheduled for surgery or a procedure will be screened 48 hours before their actual appointment.

This will give Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), its in-house laboratory testing facility, ample time to run the results. The idea is to identify asymptomatic carriers who are unknowingly spreading the infection.

Detecting individuals who are infected but showing no symptoms will help further protect patients, family members, caregiver and the community at large.

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/