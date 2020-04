Armand Villarreal

Armand Rpdriguez Villarreal, 90, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.

Cora Cook

Cora Louvina Cook, 92, of Ochelata, died Saturday. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Wednesday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be Friday with the service live streamed on Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.