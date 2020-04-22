An Ardmore man is facing charges for first degree burglary and obstruction after allegedly breaking into a local residence while the victim was asleep.

On April 18, the victim reported waking up at around 12:53 a.m. to the sound of someone kicking in his door.

When officers from the Ardmore Police Department arrived on scene, in the 1800 block of 6th Ave. SW, APD Cpt. Claude Henry said they found evidence that the door had been forced open.

Shortly after, officers in the area were able to locate a male subject, later identified as 18-year-old Sabastien Wood, who had allegedly fled on foot.

Henry said officers caught up with Wood only a few blocks away, in the 1600 block of 6th Ave. SW, where he was reportedly hiding behind an air conditioning unit.

“After he was identified and there was a small amount of property that was found in the vicinity where he was found, he was taken into custody for first degree burglary,” Henry said.

The property found included some makeup and a football. Henry said the Ardmore Police Department is still investigating the incident and is currently following up on a few more leads.

“We’re still trying to determine if there was a second person and we’re trying to identify that second subject if there was one,” Henry said.

At this time, Henry said there’s no indication that the suspects had any particular motivation to choose the residence for the alleged crime.

Wood is currently being held at the Carter County jail for the felony charge of first degree burglary and the misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. His bond is set at $5,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for June 4.

If found guilty, Wood could face imprisonment up to 20 years.

Earlier this month, APD Sgt. Larry Payne said the department had been seeing a slight increase in property crimes, including burglaries.

Citizens are encouraged to take extra precautions to make sure the doors on their homes and vehicles are locked and to watch for and report suspicious behavior.

The Ardmore Police Department can be reached at (580) 223-1212. “If anybody sees any suspicious activity, give us a call so we can try to investigate it,” Henry said.