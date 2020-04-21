Despite an indefinite closure related to the unprecedented COVID-19 public health emergency, the Oklahoma City Zoo remains hard at work fulfilling its mission to connect people with the world’s vanishing wildlife! “OKC Zoo @ Two” episodes are posted on the OKC Zoo’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) and at okczoo.org/okc-zoo-at-two. Daily installments include pre-produced stories as well as live broadcasts allowing viewers to submit their questions to be answered by Zoo caretakers. Here are the topics for Monday, April 20, through Sunday, April 26:

· Monday, April 20 – Okapi Caretaker Chat (LIVE)

· Tuesday, April 21 – Red Junglefowl Chicks Caretaker Chat (LIVE)

· Wednesday, April 22 – Virtual Party for the Planet®/Earth Day Celebration! (LIVE)

· Thursday, April 23 – OKC Zoo IQ: Okapi

· Friday, April 24 – Indian Rhino Veterinary Exam

· Saturday, April 25 – Day in the Life of a Caretaker

· Sunday, April 26 – Deets on Elephant Feet Veterinary Exam

On Wednesday, April 22, the Zoo is joining the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Party for the Planet® celebrating 50 years of Earth Day. The Zoo will be sharing a series of conservation videos from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. focusing on what the Zoo is doing to protect our planet and its wildlife, wild places – and how you can help. Fans will also have an opportunity to receive a free Party for the Planet® pollinator garden kit from the Zoo when they answer questions on Facebook and Instagram following each live video.

“OKC Zoo @ Two” also includes daily educational activities that complement the subject of each episode. These family-friendly activities are nature and conservation-based and can be completed at home in 30 to 60 minutes. “OKC Zoo @ Two” education connection activities are available online at okczoo.org/okc-zoo-at-two.

Those wishing to support the OKC Zoo and mitigate the significant cost of the temporary closure can pre-purchase general admission tickets and Zoo-It-All tickets online at okczoo.org/tickets at a 20% discount. These tickets will be valid to use any day before March 31, 2021. The public can also support the OKC Zoo by making a donation at okczoo.org/donate towards the Zoo’s general operating fund or by becoming a ZOOfriends members at zoofriends.org/membership. All active ZOOfriends memberships will be extended for the length of time the Oklahoma City Zoo is closed to the public, including those purchased or renewed during the closure.

Indefinitely closed to the public for the well-being of Zoo guests, team members, ZOOfriends members, volunteers and, of course, the animals in our care, safety is our top priority every day at the OKC Zoo, particularly with the emergence of COVID-19. Zoo officials will continue to closely monitor this developing situation and follow guidance from federal, state and local health officials to determine the Zoo’s reopening date.

Connect with your Zoo daily at 2 p.m.! Located at the crossroads of I-44 and I-35, the Zoo is a proud member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner. Stay up-to-date with the Zoo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and by visiting Our Stories. Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming Oklahoma Zoological Society members at ZOOfriends.org or in-person at the Zoo! To learn more about these and other happenings, call (405) 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.