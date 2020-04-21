The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports another four deaths in Delaware County, according to its report for Tuesday, April 21.

The deaths included a male and female in the 50-64 age group and two males in the age group of 65 and older.

Those are among 21 additional deaths included in the Tuesday report, five occurring in the past 24 hours and the others between April 14-19.

There now have been 161 deaths statewide.

The other deaths include

o Four in Washington County, two females and two males in the 65 and older age group.

o Four in Wagoner County, a female in the 50-64 age group, and two males and a female in the 65 and older age group.

o Three in Tulsa County, a female and male in the 50-64 age group and a male in the age group of 65 and older.

o Two in Kay County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.

o One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Greer County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.

o One in Bryan County, a male in 50-64 age group.

o One in Comanche County, a male in the age group of 65 and older.

The OSDH reports a total of 2,807 confirmed positive cases.

Delaware County now has had 87 positive cases, up by four compared to Monday’s report.

There have been no new cases in Ottawa and Craig counties with 27 and eight, respectively.

The Delaware County Health Department, in collaboration with the OSDH, held drive-thru testing on April 16 at the Grove Civic Center.

There were 206 individuals that showed up for the event, all receiving testing.

All available testing kits were utilized and the drive-thru was shut down at 1:45 p.m.

Of those tested five individuals received a confirmed positive result, four residing in Delaware County.

Two tests were deemed inconclusive. Those individuals will be contacted to be retested.

“Based off of testing, we are pleased that the presence of COVID-19 does not appear to be widespread in Delaware County at this time,” said Regional Director Maria Alexander. “However, this is NOT a sign that we should lower our guard. We still need to be practicing social distancing, sheltering in place, and avoiding all non-essential travel. It is clear, that our efforts is what has been keeping this disease at bay.”

Among those helping with the testing were the City of Grove, Grove Emergency Management, Grove EMS, Grove Fire Department, Grove Police Department, Delaware County Emergency Management, Delaware County Sherriff, GRDA, Representative Josh West, and County Commissioner David Poindexter.

OSDH is supporting operations at county health departments and long term care facilities by distributing testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/