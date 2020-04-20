There have been no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, Delaware or Craig counties according to a report issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday, April 20.

There have been 27 cases reported in Ottawa County, 83 in Delaware County and eight in Craig County.

The OSDH report notes that there have been 14 reported recoveries in Ottawa County, 23 in Delaware and five in Craig.

In a city summary on the OSDH’s website, nine of the recoveries are listed as being from Afton, two each from Miami and Commerce and one each from Fairland, Wyandotte and North Miami.

As of Monday morning, there are 2,680 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma with 143 total deaths.

Integris Health — with hospitals in Miami and Grove and a clinic in Vinita — reported Monday that it had 26 hospitalizations in its statewide system and 14 deaths.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced during a press conference Friday that the Integris Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue campus in Oklahoma City would play a vital role in the state’s COVID-19 emergency response.

A 110-bed unit of the hospital will be reserved for the state’s Phase 2 Surge Plan once all the other hospitals in the metro have reached a 40-percent surge capacity of COVID patients.

The remaining part of the Portland Avenue campus will continue to serve the community’s non-COVID needs.

There are three additional deaths; one occurred in the past 24 hours and the other two died between April 12-16.

o Two in Cleveland County, both males in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor.

These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.

Two additional COVID-19 testing sites are now open in Tulsa thanks to partnerships between the OSDH, Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma.

There also are sites at the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.