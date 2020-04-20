MIAMI - The Miami High School Key Club is hosting an Earth Day delivery in partnership with Sunkissed Floral & Greenhouse of Miami on Wedneday, April 22.

This is a service project aimed at encouraging the community to plant around their homes and in their gardens, despite the coronavirus pandemic, because of the importance of doing so for personal enjoyment and to help the environment.

“We know everyone is very bored at home right now, so it’s a perfect time to help our environment and plant some greenery, but we also know that people are hesitant to do so because they don’t want to get out. So, we will be offering a free delivery service on Earth Day, April 22, for products from the greenhouse and garden center at Sunkissed,” Corbin Walls with the Key Club said.

To order, call Sunkissed at 918-542-1381 and be sure to tell them you want to take part in the delivery service.

Additionally, the first 20 people to make purchases of $15 or more will receive an extra $5 to spend, courtesy of the Key Club.

The MHS Student Council is also still pursuing its goal of granting the wish of a local child with a critical illness, and people can help out by donating or purchasing earrings, candles, or t-shirts, which can all be found on their social media pages: Instagram - @wardogwishweek, Twitter - @miamistuco, and Facebook - MHS Student Council.