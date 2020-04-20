The Kansas City Star

(TNS) — TCU standout receiver Jalen Reagor is viewed as a possible first-round pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft. He took to social media on Sunday, reflecting back on his career that his high school days at Waxahachie and his college days at TCU weren’t long ago.

“I was just at TCU,” Reagor said. “Time flies.”

Well, that drew a response from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP and the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

“Bruh it stays like that!” Mahomes said. “You have to just enjoy every minute of it! Good luck this week!”

Reagor is projected as a game-changing talent at the next level and, hey, may end up being teammates with Mahomes in KC. A source said the Chiefs and Reagor have met and there is “strong interest.”

Of course, several teams have “strong interest” in acquiring players with Reagor’s skill set. He’s a home run threat with the ball in his hands.

Reagor closed his college career with 2,248 yards receiving, 22 touchdowns and 148 receptions, highlighted by a 1,000-yard season as a sophomore in 2018. Reagor also rushed for 324 yards and two TDs in his career.

His 22 career receiving TD receptions are tied for second-most in TCU history, trailing only Josh Doctson (29).

Reagor led the team with 611 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 43 receptions in 2019. He was a standout returner, being named to three All-America teams after ranking second nationally with a 20.8-yard punt return average.

