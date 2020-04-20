GROVE - The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Grove Garden Club are proud to announce the kickoff of the 2020 Grove Area Yard of the Month Contest beginning in May. The purpose of the monthly contest is to recognize neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property and positively contribute to the appearance of the Grove Area. It is a prestigious award and the contest is administered entirely by volunteers.

Each month from May through September, the Yard of the Month Committee will choose between submitted nominations that Grove Area lawn that best typifies the qualities of uniqueness, beauty, and curb appeal.

The Committee will select one residential yard as the “Yard of the Month” each month. The winner of the Yard of the Month will be provided with a decorative yard sign for display indicating their winning yard, a photo and press release will be sent to local media, and winning yard will be recognized on social media.

All residential properties within the Grove Area are eligible. The same property cannot receive more than one award in a 12-month calendar period. Nominations for May’s Yard of the Month are due no later than Monday, June 1st.

For more information on the contest or to nominate a yard, contact the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at (918) 786-9079 or email them at grovecc@sbcglobal.net.