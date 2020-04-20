What were the turning points that might have resulted in an earlier conclusion to the Civil War in Northeastern Oklahoma? The Cherokee Nation entered the war divided between pro and antislavery factions. Early on there seemed to be some degree of unity, in 1861 the government at Tahlequah was well organized and although there had been heated debate about joining the Confederacy, the ultimate decision seemed to satisfy the majority. A decision was made to support the cause of slavery where it now existed. Still, within a year, the Principal Chief, John Ross, left the Nation, manpower and equipment promised by the Confederacy was practically non-existent nor was there sufficient military leadership or a plan to protect the territory. The result was a Nation in chaos and, from that time on, the war was essentially fought between the Union Army and an organized band of guerillas led by Stand Watie. Those citizen soldiers performed extremely well under the circumstances, but were there turning points where the war might have ended earlier if a governing body had been in place to negotiate?

The first possible turning point occurred in 1862 when an expeditionary force led by Colonel William Weer moved south on the Military Road, occupied Cabin Creek, later skirmished with Stand Watie and his civilian volunteers, then captured a wagon train near Locust Grove. Referred to as The Battle of Locust Grove, Weer attacked in the early hours of July 3. The Confederate wagon train, guarded by a contingent of 350 Indian cavalry was commanded by Colonel William Clarkson, a Missourian with a questionable past reputation. Clarkson, among other events, had participated in the sacking of Lawrence, Kansas with Quantrill. He was captured, 60 wagons and supplies were taken and the brief battle resulted in the killing or capture of 200 Confederates. Those that escaped fled to Tahlequah and Park Hill, sparking desertions of other troops, some who promptly re-enlisted in the Union Army.

A second turning point occurred the next month when Weer dispatched Captain Harrison Greeno to capture John Ross at his home, Rose Cottage in Park Hill. Expecting considerable resistance, instead Greeno was received and accommodated. Ross’ compliance and subsequent decision to leave had a huge impact on the Nation and Colonel John Drew and his regiment. Gathered to protect Ross at Rose Cottage, instead they found him collaborating with their enemy. Demoralized, the regiment dissolved, many enlisting in the Union’s Third Indian Home Guard. On August 3, 1862, Ross, his wife and sister-in-law, coupled with some former members of Drew’s regiment left the Cherokee Nation and accompanied the expedition back to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Ross then made arrangements to live throughout the war in Philadelphia, ostensibly to represent the Cherokee Nation. Many of those who had supported him also allied themselves with the Union. Ross’ actions had effectively further divided the Nation and Weer had only been in Indian Territory 20 days. If a Cherokee government had been in place, there may have at least been a debate concerning conditions or the potential of a peaceful settlement with the Union. Instead, what remained of the government officials chose Stand Watie as principal chief, and the conflict escalated.

A third turning point occurred following the first battle of Cabin Creek. By the spring of 1863 while Watie engaged in sporadic bouts of guerilla warfare, Union Colonel William Phillips led forces to successfully occupy Fort Gibson with little resistance. Prior to the Civil War, the government had closed Gibson, but now it had taken on new significance. But Phillips needed supplies and reinforcements to campaign against the Confederates. The Military Road, completed in 1843, connected Fort Scott in Kansas with Fort Gibson, passing by Joe Martin’s plantation at Cabin Creek. During June, 1863 a large Union wagon train was assembled to provide relief to Phillips and later clashed with Confederates at Cabin Creek. Awaiting the train was Stand Watie who expected additional support from General William Cabel, however Cabel’s troops were delayed by flood waters. As a result, Watie was soundly defeated by superior Union forces July first and the wagon train continued, unmolested, to Fort Gibson. Had there been a formal, organized government there could have been debate over continuing the war against such overwhelming forces. After that it seemed apparent the Union “owned” the Military Road.

A fourth potential turning point occurred just two weeks later on July 17, when a reinforced garrison at Fort Gibson, led by Major General James Blunt defeated Confederate forces in a decisive victory at Honey Springs. This defeat of the Confederates is regarded by historians as the most decisive during the war in the Trans-Mississippi. However, without a government to negotiate the potential of a peaceful conclusion, the Cherokee Nation continued to be devastated. In 1861 John Ross prophetically wrote “We do not wish our soil to become the battleground between the states and our homes to be rendered desolate and miserable by the horrors of war.” But, for lack of a government to negotiate any possible conclusion to the war, that is exactly what happened.

Author's note: Cherokee Echoes is now available on Amazon.com and BARNESANDNOBLE.com

Bruce Howell is an author and retired educator. His work includes 1806, an exploration of the Cherokee Nation in Indian Territory. He resides on Grand Lake with his wife, Kay.