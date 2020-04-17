MIAMI — There have been 2,265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The report for Friday, April 17 included the death of two females in Delaware County, both in the 65 and older age group.

However, the Delaware County Health Department confirmed only two in a press release issued Friday afternoon.

Both were associated with the Grove Nursing Center. They were males in the 65 and older age group.

“This is a sad day in our community,” said Health Department Regional Director Maria Alexander. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family during this difficult time.”

Public health officials continue to work in the county and across the state by conducting investigations and reminding the public about the risks to older adults and those who have compromised immune systems.

Thursday, drive-thru testing was offered at the Grove Civic Center, where 205 tests were conducted. The results should be available by next week.

In accordance with Governor Stitt’s Executive Order, all Oklahomans who are 65 years of age or older, or children and adults with weakened immune systems, are instructed to shelter at home until April 30 unless they are getting groceries and prescriptions, or taking a walk for daily exercise. The EO also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible. Common symptoms include a fever and cough. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival.

There have been 136 deaths in Oklahoma.

The two were part of an additional five deaths; two of them occurring in the past 24 hours and the others between April 9-15.

o One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Creek County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Greer County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

As of Friday’s 11 a.m. report, there have been 136 total deaths and 2,465 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), in partnership with Google and Looker, released the COVID-19 Symptom Tracker and accompanying dashboard that provides additional data on community spread in the state.

Due to unprecedented levels of traffic, the dashboard is temporarily unavailable.

All available resources are being used to address this issue and the dashboard will be live as soon as possible.

A snapshot of data from the dashboard as of April 17 can be found at coronavirus.health.ok.gov. or call 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1.