The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), in partnership with Google and Looker, is launching the COVID-19 Symptom Tracker and COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“I’m thrilled to offer this resource to the citizens of Oklahoma as we enter into the predicted peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox. “Getting testing information into the hands of people who are symptomatic is crucial to flattening the curve and the public dashboard that is populated with data from OSDH will give anyone the ability to see data drilled down to their city and zip code.”

The symptom tracker asks residents to register their symptoms with OSDH via phone by calling 211 or the web. Based on the answers given, the tracker provides customized advice and could be used to schedule tests, ask for symptom updates and more. Updates, scheduling and advice are returned via SMS so there is no app to download.

The COVID-19 Data Dashboard will give anyone the ability to look at city and zip code level data on positive cases, deaths and even the number of people with symptoms in their area.