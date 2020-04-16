MIAMI — Delaware County had its first two deaths, the result of COVID-19, the Oklahoma State Health Department reported Thursday, April 16.

They were among eight additional deaths in the state, three occurring in the past 24 hours and the others between April 9-14.

Both of the Delaware County deaths were men in the 65 and older age group.

No additional information was released.

There have been a total of 131 deaths statewide

The OSDH reports 74 confirmed cases in Delaware County, 24 in Ottawa County and seven in Craig County.

Delaware County has the sixth-highest number of cases statewide behind Oklahoma, Tulsa, Cleveland, Washington and Wagoner counties.

The other deaths included

o Three in Cleveland County, two males and a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Muskogee County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 2,357 confirmed positive cases of COVID_19 in Oklahoma.

The total cumulative negative specimens to date is 28,542 with 30,795 the total cumulative number of specimens to date.

The total includes lab information provided to the OSDH at the time of the report, which was compiled at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

There have been 528 cumulative hospitalizations.

The OSDH, in partnership with Google and Looker, will release the COVID Symptom Tracker and accompanying dashboard that provides additional transparency on community spread in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.