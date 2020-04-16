MIAMI — Ottawa County ranks 20th among Oklahoma’s 77 counties in responses to the 2020 U.S. Census, according to data as of Sunday, April 12.

The self-response rate is 40.8% while the state’s self-response rate is 43.1% (810,000 household responses), 42nd overall.

Nationally, Ottawa County ranks 1,951st among 3,203.

In 2010, Oklahoma’s final response was only 62.3%.

Canadian County was tops in Oklahoma responses at 53.8% and Cleveland County, 52.5%.

Miami is tied with El Reno for 101st statewide with a 43.6% self-response rate.

The response rate for other towns in Ottawa County include Commerce, 40.4%, 147th; Fairland, 37.6% 191st; Wyandotte, 33.9%, 231st; Quapaw, 31.3% 253rd; North Miami, 20.3% 327th, and Afton, 16.9%, 363rd.

Nationally, responses as of Sunday had been received from 71,200,00 households, 48.1% of the population.

Minnesota is tops at 57.5% and Wisconsin second with 54.9%.

Online, phone and mailed Census self-responses will continue throughout the data collection process. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:

• Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.

• Implement guidance from Federal, State, and local authorities regarding COVID-19.

• Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.

Under the adjusted 2020 Census operational plan, field activities would resume after June 1, as area census offices begin returning to full staff capacity.

In-person activities, including enumeration, office work, and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public.

The planned schedule for the self-response phase was March 12 through July 31, but the final date has been pushed back to Oct. 31.

The e-Response and paper enumeration schedule had been to be completed by June 5, but the revised schedule now will wrap up Sept. 3.

The Census Bureau was to deliver each state’s population total to the U.S. House of Representatives by Dec. 31, but the revised schedule is April 30, 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic also has forced a delay in apportionment counts and redistricting data.

For more information, visit www.2020census.gov.en/response-rate.html.