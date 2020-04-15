Robert Lee Godfrey, 73, of Shawnee, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 13, 1946, to Robert and Donna (Dunham) Godfrey in Pittsfield, Illinois.

Robert was raised in Griggsville, Illinois, and graduated with the class of 1964 from Griggsville High School.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged.

Robert married Mary Ann Edgin in McLoud. He moved to Shawnee in 1982 where he has resided since.

Robert worked for McLoud Telephone Company as a repair man and retired in 2007. In his younger years he enjoyed working on his Uncle Floyd’s farm.

He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Robert enjoyed fishing, camping and was a big Cardinals Baseball fan. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Gregory parents, Robert and Donna Godfrey; sister-in-law, Margaret Wood; and brother-in-law, David Tibbetts.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Ann Godfrey of the home; son, Andy Gregory; grandchildren, Allyson Stewart and Talor, Katelynn Gregory and Andrew Gregory, II; mother-in-law, Isabelle Edgin; siblings, Becky Birch and RC and Mary Lou Anderson and Harry; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in memory of Robert to New Hope Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 16.

Private family service will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 17, with Pastor Will Wilson, New Hope Baptist Church, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Due to the COVID 19 virus please join us on Cooper Funeral Home Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.