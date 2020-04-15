Dear Friends of Pawhuska Schools:

Last week marked the beginning of a new and unexpected experience for Oklahoma students, teachers and school staff. Although we did not anticipate ending the year this way, I am proud of the distance learning plan Pawhuska Public Schools (PPS) has developed to allow students to learn from home. We know this change is difficult, and there is sadness about missing or delaying special events and activities. During this time, students and their families can count on PPS to support them, both academically and emotionally.

While this health crisis has presented many challenges, it also has given us opportunities to help one another. In one week, the district’s child nutrition team served 2,862 meals to local children. The schools also donated Sanitizer supplies to Osage Nation Health Center. Additionally, our staff completed the massive task of developing a distance learning plan in just a matter of days. On behalf of the board and our community, I commend and thank all school employees for their hard work and commitment. PPS has an incredible team.

Thank you to the businesses who have donated sacks for our lunch program. We appreciate the support and help of the Mercantile and Dollar General. Thank you to the support staff who prepare and deliver meals and the Bartlesville City Church for volunteering to deliver meals.

The next few weeks will unveil a temporary new normal for us all. Kitchen tables will double as classroom/office spaces, and our world will be limited to the walls of our own homes. I would like to thank parents for partnering with the district on this journey. While they will be assisting their children in person, they will not be alone. Teachers will be just a phone call, email or videoconference away.

We are fortunate to serve a community that values public education and understands that flexibility is necessary to meet the needs of students. A school is not a building; it is a family of caring, knowledgeable professionals making a difference for students every day. Our district is home to the best, and they will finish the school year strong.

Thank you for your support o Pawhuska Public Schools

Sincerely,

Thomas Boone

President Pawhuska Board of Education