Claude Patrick “Pat” Burnside III, of Meeker, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, at Cooper Funeral Home.

No formal services will be held. Cremation arrangements by Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

