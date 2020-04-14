MIAMI — The Miami Public Library will launch a trial run of curbside book pick up starting Wednesday, April 15.

Pickups can be scheduled on Monday and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Patrons can search the library’s online catalog to make their book selections, then call the library at 918-541-2292 or message through Facebook or the library website with the title and author.

When the order is ready for pickup, they will be contacted to schedule a pick-up time and receive further directions.

The library is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the community. All books are quarantined and sanitized upon return before being checked back into the system.

Even though the library is closed to the public, online services are still available for free to library cardholders.

“Whether you are wanting a magazine, an audiobook, or an eBook, you can find them all on the digital library,” said assistant library director Callie Smith. “Take your quarantine to the next level by expanding your knowledge through the education and learning links on the electronic resources page.”

The Miami Public Library is located at 200 N Main.

For more information, call 918-541-2292 or visit https://miamipl.okpls.org and Facebook @miamipubliclibrary.

“The library is the cornerstone of our community, enriching lives through free resources for learning, fun, and opportunity,” Smith said.