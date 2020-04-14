MIAMI — A Miami man was killed in a one-car wreck at approximately 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, on East 80 Road and South 630 Road, four miles east of Miami.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Brett San Miguel, 18, of Miami, was killed when the 2005 Ford Crown Victoria he was driving eastbound on East 80 Road went through a “T” intersection and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Quapaw Nation EMS due to massive injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the OHP report said.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Chris Garner of the Ottawa/Craig County detachment of Troop L. He was assisted by Trooper Will Langley of the Ottawa/Craig County detachment of Troop L and Lt. Brian McSlarrow of Troop L.

Members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand River Dam Authority, Quapaw Fire Department and Quapaw Nation Fire and EMS also assisted them.