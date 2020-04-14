MIAMI — An additional four cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa County, according to the daily report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued Tuesday, April 14.

There now are 22 confirmed cases in Ottawa County. Delaware County now reports 71 cases and there are nine in Craig County.

There are 2,184 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Tuesday.

There are nine additional deaths:

o One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Major County, a female in the 18-35 age group.

o One in Mayes County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Pittsburg County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Pontotoc County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Osage County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There now are are 108 total deaths in the state.

Of the total cases. 730 are among those 65 and older (with 88 deaths) while there have been 561 in the 50-64 age group (14 deaths) and 450 in the 36-49 age group (three deaths).

The OSDH reports 26,085 total cumulative specimens as of April 14 with 28,225 total cumulative number of specimens as of April 14.

There have been a total cumulative 488 hospitalizations.

The Delaware County Health Department in collaboration with the OSDH, Delaware County Emergency Management, Grove Police Department, Grove Fire Department and Grove EMS will offer a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.

The service will be available Thursday April 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 Main St., as supplies remain available.

To be eligible for testing, a person must be 16 or older, and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, or have a cough or shortness of breath or be in close contact to a laboratory confirmed positive case within the last 14 days. Clients age 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian consent.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has established a task force, including nurses and epidemiologists, to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities.

The agency also is distributing shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to facilities.

The OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.