BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For many young anglers, being out of school due to the coronavirus has meant an end to high school fishing teams, tournaments and time spent lakeside with friends. Fortunately, anglers ages 13 to 19 looking for a practical way to avoid crowds while still enjoying nature, exercise and a competitive outlet can join the Big Bass Zone Junior Championship (BBZ JC), an online tournament sponsored by B.A.S.S.

“There are thousands of lakes, streams, ponds and reservoirs within most people's zip codes, keeping them close to home and away from large gatherings,” said BBZ JC Tournament Director Bill Siemantel.

The BBZ Junior Championship is a grass-roots big bass tournament held online, which allows young competitors the opportunity to fish from anywhere and on their own schedule. There is no need for expensive equipment, as anglers only need a camera or phone and an email address to register their catch.

“At the 2019 finals, there were 46 anglers from 44 states that entered and registered a bass, and over $370,000 in prizes were given back to the youth,” said BBZ JC Tournament Director Bill Siemantel. “The 2020 BBZ JC already has young anglers registered from 42 states, and anglers from 25 states are already catching and registering their fish!”

To participate, anglers simply register online at bbzworld.com. Registration fees are $25 for a single state or $50 to fish nationally in any state except Alaska. Once a bass is caught, the angler takes a photo of the fish on an official ruler (both length and girth) and submits the catch online. The angler who catches the biggest fish in his or her state by Aug. 1, 2020 will qualify for a championship event to be held Oct. 2-3 at the beautiful Willows Club by Anglers Inn International in Priest River, Idaho with competition on the Pend Oreille River.

More than $300,000 in prizes and scholarships, including Anglers Inn International trips and a new Bass Cat powered by a Mercury ProXS outboard, will be awarded.

Registration for the 2020 Big Bass Zone Junior Championship is currently open. For more information, visit bbzworld.com.

During this national crisis and uncertain time, B.A.S.S. is encouraging people, where possible, to adhere to local guidelines and use this unexpected time to enjoy the outdoors and recreational fishing in a safe and responsible way with their new “Live Smart, Fish Smart” campaign.

