MIAMI – With the uncertain times ahead because of the coronavirus threat, local organizations are in more need than ever in order to aid area children and families who are in need of assistance in their daily lives.

The United Way of Ottawa County and the agencies it supports touches the lives of over half the population in the county on a regular basis — youth, elderly, unemployed, displaced and many more.

The local United Way has launched an emergency relief fund to help those who are greatly impacted by the pandemic.

“In just the past few weeks, the boards of directors and myself have been trying to figure out how we can best help during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been in touch with all of our local agencies so they know that they can call on us at any time and we will help them in any way we can,” said Gina Womack, executive director of the Ottawa County United Way.

“When all this came about we had a little extra in reserve so we were able to immediately start taking care of some needs by giving small donations to support agencies who provide food and utilities, and one organization that helps with prescriptions and with gas money for trips to the doctor’s office or hospital. One organization needed cleaning products and hand sanitizer, which we were able to provide thanks to Osborn Drugs in Miami.”

She stressed that the organization isn’t standing still.

“The United Way doesn’t typically go straight to individuals, so we work through the non-profit agencies that we support,” she said. “A couple of agencies have group homes, so they are working really hard right now to keep their clients safe and healthy.”

Organizations supported by the local United Way include the local Salvation Army, American Red Cross, the Home of Hope, CASA, the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, the Miami Senior Center, the Community Crisis Center, Senior Companion program, Man Up/My Life and the Child Advocacy Center of Ottawa County.

The purpose of the United Way is to make a positive impact on the citizens of the area and help them to obtain their objectives and goals. It supports multiple agencies in local communities that provide emergency assistance, quality of life and learning opportunities.

Some of the services the United Way provides here include giving out food and supplies, child protection, and learning opportunities for all ages.

The Boys and Girls Club and the Scouts are two of the youth organizations the United Way supports to encourage the development of leadership and life skills for area youngsters.

It also assists in providing housing needs, like basic utilities, and support services for the older population and for the agencies that help provide for them.

The Salvation Army is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to noon and it helps with groceries, utility bills, prescriptions, and gas for getting to medical facilities.

The Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County has three sites — Miami, Commerce and Fairland — and they are doing food baskets every other week for entire families, not just for the kids. And they continue to do some virtual programming for their members, as do the Boy and Girl Scouts, to keep the kids involved.

The Miami Senior Center is delivering hot meals to some of the elderly so they can remain safe at home, and the American Red Cross is trying to do as many blood drives as they can, because blood is always needed, especially now, according to Womack.

“We want people to know that we are here for the long run,” she said. “When things start getting back to normal some may still be bombarded because they have been laid off (or lost their job outright). They will need assistance then, too. And that’s why we have gone ahead and set up the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, to help those who are greatly affected by the pandemic. Whether it’s meals, help with utilities, or other support, we are working hand-in-hand with our local partner agencies to provide assistance to families here in Ottawa County when it’s needed most.”

She said 100% of funds donated for the emergency fund will stay local.

“We do not have to send the 1% to the national United Way from this fund,” Womack said. “We are very thankful for the public school systems that are all still feeding our children breakfast and lunch. It’s a lot of work, but I know it is helping the kids and parents and we appreciate that.”

The regular annual United Way fund drive will still take place Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, according to Womack, who added that they do know they the drive will fall a bit short this year because of everything that is happening, so their annual fund drive will be even more important.

Donations of any amount can be made securely via Paypal on the United Way website (http://unitedwayottawaok.org/donations) using a credit or debit card.

Donations will be hard at work here in Ottawa County. The Ottawa County United way takes pride in being good stewards of any funds received.

Donations can also be mailed to the Ottawa County United Way, P.O. Box 267, Miami, OK, 74355.

Those who would like to volunteer can call or e-mail the OCUW office and they’ll find the perfect fit for your time and talents, Womack said.

The United Way office is located at 205 North Main, Miami.

Call 918-542-8677, e-mail ocuway@sbcglobal.net, log onto its website or Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/OCUnitedWay/) or reach out on Twitter (@ottawacountyunitedway).