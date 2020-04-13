Heritage Theatre - Gizzy’s in Dewey has made a name for itself with music and performances but the global COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant financial losses for many businesses.

Owner Gizzy Robinson hopes a Go Fund Me account, created by Production Manager Tiffany Scroggins, will help buffer some of the expenses.

Robinson, among other small business owners, is afraid she won’t be able to keep the operation going very much longer after the devastating effects of COVID-19.

“I’ve had a few sleepless nights not knowing what’s going to happen. Everyone is trying and so much of it is out of our control,” Robinson said.

“The restaurant has never been a big deal,” Robinson said adding its new feature, curb-side service, isn’t paying the bills.

“Our biggest day was $300,” she said, but after taking out money to pay employees, food and utilities, there wasn’t much cash left.

“People are afraid of going to the curb (for take out) or going to the store.”

Robinson said her small savings account is depleted and her employees are working reduced hours. The pandemic couldn’t have hit at a worse time for Heritage Theatre, she said because payments are due on licenses.

She doesn’t believe she can keep the business afloat after June unless a miracle happens.

“It’s going to be traumatic for everyone for a long time.”

The Small Business Administration is stepping in to help, she said, but it takes time, sometimes as long as 90 days.

“It’s not a quick fix,” she said.

“The chain restaurants are going to make it but small businesses rely on customers.

“I don’t want to see any small businesses go out. They are what make a community unique.

“Even though we are small businesses we are still a big part of the economy, all of us together.”

Robinson, who is from the Virginia area, started her career as a Disney cast member.

“I first started out as a cook and then I tried out (for Disney).”

Her career took her next to the Army and now she is a restaurant and theatre owner.

She moved to Dewey several years ago to help a brother with terminal cancer.

“I love performing but I’m a producer now,” she said.

Heritage Theatre offers live bands, murder mystery dinners, poetry readings, movie nights and other live performances. This weekend the establishment plans to streamline a Murder Mystery.

“We’re trying to entertain as many people as possible during the quarantine,” she said.