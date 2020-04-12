OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.
These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.
As of Sunday, April 12, the state has 1,970 confirmed cases in 63 counties:
435 cases: Oklahoma County
332 cases: Tulsa County
264 cases: Cleveland County
104 cases: Washington County
69 cases: Wagoner County
56 cases: Canadian County
55 cases: Creek County
50 cases: Delaware and Osage Counties
49 cases: Comanche and Greer County
43 cases: Kay County
28 cases: Payne County
27 cases: Adair County
26 cases: Pawnee and Pottawatomie Counties
25 cases: Rogers County
21 cases: Muskogee County
18 cases: Cherokee, McClain and Ottawa Counties
14 cases: Mayes and Stephens Counties
13 cases: Okmulgee County
11 cases: Grady and Lincoln Counties
10 cases: Garvin and Nowata Counties
9 cases: Caddo, Pontotoc and Sequoyah Counties
8 cases: Pittsburg County
7 cases: Craig, Jackson, Logan and Seminole Counties
6 cases: Garfield and Noble Counties
5 cases: Custer and Kingfisher Counties
4 cases: Cotton and Latimer Counties
3 cases: Bryan, Le Flore, McCurtain and Texas Counties
2 cases: Choctaw, Grant and Love Counties
1 case: Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Carter, Dewey, Jefferson, Kiowa, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties
The age range is 0-102, with 673 cases in the 65+ danger zone.
At the time of this release, there have been 453 hospitalizations and 96 deaths.
Deaths:
20 - Oklahoma County
18 - Tulsa County
16 - Cleveland County
7 - Osage County
5 - Creek and Wagoner Counties
4 - Greer County
3 - Kay and Pottawatomie Counties
2 - Adair, Muskogee, Pawnee, Sequoyah and Washington Counties
1 - Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Garfield, Latimer, Seminole and Stephens Counties
• Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.