A third person from Pottawatomie County has died from the coronavirus.

Saturday's reports from the Oklahoma State Department of Health listed six additional deaths in the state overnight, including a Pottawatomie County woman in the 65 and older age group. There are now 94 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

As of the advisory, there are 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Lincoln County reports 11 cases and no deaths, while Seminole County has six cases and one death. Pottawatomie County totals are now 25 positive cases and three deaths.

As dangers from the virus continue, families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21. A copy of the forecasting, which includes charts and an explanation of modeling methodology, can be found here,

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.