Election season officially opened this week as area candidates began filing for office.

Due to the State of Emergency declared by the Pottawatomie County Board of Commissioners, the Election Board office is closed to the public, but election staff is still in the office manning the phones and conducting election business.

Jeannie Stover, secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, said filing continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

“The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m., no exceptions,” she said.

In Pottawatomie County, several county seats are up this term, as well as seats on the Shawnee City Commission.

SHAWNEE

Up for election this cycle are Mayor and three seats on the Shawnee City Commission: Wards 2, 3 and 4. The seats are currently held by Richard Finley, Ron Gillham Sr., James Harrod and Darren Rutherford, respectively.

Mayor

• Ed Bolt (Filed Wednesday)

• Dean Hudlow (Filed Wednesday)

• Theresa Cody (Filed Thursday)

• Ron Gillham Sr. (Filed Thursday)

Ward 2 City Commissioner

• Bob Weaver (Filed Wednesday)

• Elliot Shuler (Filed Thursday)

Ward 3 City Commissioner

• Incumbent James Harrod (Filed Wednesday)

• Travis Flood (Filed Wednesday)

Ward 4 City Commissioner

• Incumbent Darren Rutherford (Filed Wednesday)

• LaDonna Bryce (Filed Wednesday)

COUNTY

Stover said four Pottawatomie County offices will be filled this year. There were no new filings for Day 2 of the process. Candidates, so far, are:

County Clerk

• Democratic Incumbent Raeshel Flewallen, 57, of Shawnee (Filed Wednesday)

County Court Clerk

• Republican Incumbent Valerie Ueltzen, 37, of Shawnee (Filed Wednesday)

Pottawatomie County Sheriff

• Republican incumbent Mike Booth, 63, of McLoud (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Jeff Griffith, 61, of Shawnee (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Ben Henderson, 44, of Shawnee (Filed Wednesday)

Pottawatomie County Commissioner, District 2

• Republican Jason Evans, 45, of Tecumseh (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Incumbent Randy Thomas, 58, of Macomb (Filed Wednesday)

STATE OFFICES:

State and legislative elections include the House of Representatives for this area and Senators in odd-numbered districts — as well as to fill a vacancy in state Senate seat 28 (left by Jason Smalley), along with a U.S. Senate seat and the U.S. Congressional 5th District.

Corporation Commission

• Republican Todd Hiett, 52, of Kellyville (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Harold D. Spradling, 85, of Cherokee (Filed Wednesday)

State Representative District 26

• Republican incumbent Dell Kerbs, 46, of Shawnee (Filed Wednesday)

State Representative District 27

• Republican incumbent Danny Sterling, 64, of Tecumseh (Filed Wednesday)

State Representative District 28

• Jerri Parker, 58, of Okemah (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Danny Williams, 70, of Seminole (Filed Wednesday)

State Senate District 17

• Republican incumbent Ron Sharp, 67, of Shawnee (Filed Wednesday)

• Libertarian Greg Sadler, 47, of Newalla (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Caleb Foshee, 39, of Choctaw (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Brandon Baumgarten, 28, of Shawnee (Filed Wednesday)

State Senate District 28 (to fill a vacancy)

• Republican Zack Taylor, 36, of Seminole (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Mike Haines, 49, of Stroud (Filed Wednesday)

U.S. OFFICES:

U.S. Congressional 5th District

• Democratic incumbent Kendra Horn, 43, of Oklahoma City (Filed Wednesday)

• Democrat Tom Guild, 65, of Edmond (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Stephanie Bice, 46, of Edmond (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Shelli Landon, 62, Tulsa (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Miles V. Rahimi, 30, of Edmond (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Michael Ballard, 50, of Tecumseh (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Terry Neese, 72, of Oklahoma City (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican David Hill, 52, of Edmond (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Charles Tuffy Pringle, 83, of McLoud (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican Janet Barresi, 68, of Oklahoma City (Filed Wednesday)

U.S. Senate

• Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe, 85, of Tulsa (Filed Wednesday)

• Republican JJ Stitt, 46, of Kingfisher (Filed Wednesday)

• Independent A.D. Nesbit, 39, of Ada (Filed Wednesday)

• Independent Joan Farr, 64, of Tulsa (Filed Wednesday)

• Democrat Sheila Bilyeu, 76, of Freedom (Filed Thursday)

• Democrat Abby Broyles, 30, of Oklahoma City (Filed Thursday)

• Republican John Tompkins, 63, of Oklahoma City (Filed Thursday)

Filing, election

Candidates for state offices must file their declarations of candidacy with the Secretary of the State Election Board, which is in Oklahoma City, while candidates running for county offices or the city of Shawnee seats file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.

If, by 5 p.m. Friday, a candidate is running unopposed, that candidate will win the seat; those with opponents will face off in an election held Tuesday, June 30.

The last day to register to vote is June 5.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is June 24.

For more election-related information, visit www.elections.ok.gov.