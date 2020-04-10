By Christy Summers

Friday

Apr 10, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Janet McCauley


Janet “Sue” McCauley, 68, of Barnsdall died April 3. Private family services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Ronnie Bates


Ronnie K. Bates, 73, formerly of Dewey, died Tuesday.


Visitation will be from 12 — 5 p.m., Sunday, at Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Spavinaw-Strang Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


Karen Brewer


Karen Marie Brewer, 63, of Dewey, died Wednesday.


Family services were conducted & cremation arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.