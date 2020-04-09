MIAMI — There have been two more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County.

According to Thursday’s Oklahoma State Department of Health update, there have been 17 confirmed cases in Ottawa County, 14 in Delaware County and five in Craig County.

Statewide, there have been 1,684 confirmed positive cases, 1,519 negative and 415 total cumulative hospitalizations.

Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

There was only one death in the latest report, a male older than 65 in Sequoyah County.

Oklahoma has had 80 total deaths.

Also Thursday, the Jasper County Health Department announced its 11th and 12th confirmed cases of COVID-19

In an effort to reduce the burden on first responders and decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19, the public is reminded to only call 911 for true medical emergencies such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or being incoherent or having bluish lips or face.

Those with other concerns should contact a medical provider.

Families are encouraged to celebrate the upcoming religious holidays and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The OSDH continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February; they are not reflected in this report.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.