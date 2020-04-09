MIAMI — Because of a drop in revenues of approximately 50% because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Integris Health announced several temporary moves Thursday morning.

Integris Miami Hospital is among the facilities affected.

Among the moves listed in a press release are:

* Executive base pay will be reduced by 20% (Vice Presidents and above)

* The INTEGRIS 401k/403b match will be discontinued for all caregivers and employed providers

*Caregivers not performing work for the COVID-19 pandemic or other related critical work will be furloughed, though they will be allowed to receive additional paid personal leave hours.

Medical insurance coverage will continue for caregivers and their dependents.

Those who have been identified for furlough will be notified no later than next week.

A release from Integris said, “Decisions like these are not easy, and the uncertainty surrounding this virus and this situation certainly adds to the anxiety. But this is NOT a reduction in force; this is a temporary reduction in work hours. When the COVID-19 surge does hit Oklahoma in the coming weeks, we will reverse this action and we will need all of our caregivers to return to work.

“This is yet another sacrifice this novel coronavirus is forcing upon us, but we are confident we will get through this and come out stronger on the other side so that we can continue to meet the health care needs of the communities we serve for many years to come.”

The release also said there are currently 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients throughout the Integris system with six deaths.

“When we decided to postpone all elective, non-urgent surgeries and procedures last month to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for our frontline caregivers, we knew we would take a financial hit,” the release said. “Still, it was and is the right thing to do in these unprecedented circumstances. The drastic but necessary move has reduced our revenues by approximately 50-percent. While we remain optimistic for a quick rebound once the pandemic passes, we need to make decisions today to ensure our financial health in the coming months.”

The statewide hospital group has launched a Curbside for Caregivers! Campaign where the Integris Foundation is collecting gift cards and donations to provide meals for Integris caregivers serving within the frontline relief efforts of the hospital.

The campaign will give donors a chance to pay it forward, helping local businesses and restaurants impacted by COVID-19.

Information is at integrisrelief.org/curbside.

Integris Health also is offering take home meals for its caregivers.

The meals are prepared in the various hospital cafeterias and serve four or more people. They can be purchased daily for pick up.

The idea is to make dinner one less thing our employees have to worry about when they are already dealing with so much.

In earlier actions,

• INTEGRIS Miami Rehabilitation and Sports Medicare and Integris Jim Thorpe Outpatient Rehabilitation at Grove now offer video therapy visits to meet the needs of patients requiring physical, occupational and/or speech therapy. This is an effective way to manage injury, pain or other conditions requiring skilled therapy services through a telehealth environment. To schedule an appointment or to find out more about tele-therapy, call the Miami facility at 918-540-7736.

• All Nurses Week and Hospital Week activities are being postponed. 2020 is the Year of the Nurse, and reflecting upon this, “we are seeing firsthand how crucial our nursing teams and clinical teams are for our communities, our families and each other. We will continue to honor and celebrate all of you — even if it must be done on a smaller scale or virtually,” the release said.

• Integris Medical Group providers, including primary care, behaviorists and specialists, are offering video and telephone visits to new and existing patients. Scheduling is as easy as calling a provider's clinic or central scheduling at 405-552-0345. Find more information here.

• The Integris Pastoral Care team is offering 5-minute prayers at noon each day Monday through Friday. Viewers can tune-in by finding the official Integris Pastoral Care page on Facebook. Read More

• A new microsite — www.integrisrelief.org — where people can learn different ways to donate supplies or money to help with the fight. There is also an area to leave messages of thanks and encouragement.